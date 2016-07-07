Healthcare Contractor Scrutinized After Fifth Inmate Death At Nassau Jail

A hospitalized inmate in the Nassau County jail died on Tuesday night, marking the facility’s fifth custody fatality this year. Jail officials did not identify the inmate, and health privacy laws did not allow officials to comment on a suspected cause of death.

The jail’s private medical provider has come under scrutiny for poor medical practice and the frequency of inmate fatalities at the facility.

The latest inmate fatality at the Nassau County jail comes three weeks after another hospitalized inmate had hanged himself with an arm sling.

Armor Correctional Health Services is the county jail’s contracted healthcare provider. They’ve received criticism from the state Commission of Correction for providing inadequate care to several inmates who died while in custody.

The state attorney general’s office has targeted Armor in a separate investigation of the company’s medical practices. Armor is also involved in federal litigation with the families of the four deceased Nassau inmates identified in the Commission of Corrections’ report.