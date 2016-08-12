Concerns Over West Nile Close Long Island Parks

The Suffolk County Department of Health is suspending nighttime activities at three county parks due to the discovery of mosquitoes that are carrying the West Nile virus.

Suffolk County Health Department Spokesperson Grace Kelly-McGovern said health officials advised county administrators to suspend nighttime activities at Blydenburgh County Park in Smithtown, Connetquot River State Park Preserve in Oakdale, and Girl Scout Camp Sobaco in Yaphank.

She added that this curfew will likely remain until the summer season is over.

“Mosquitoes are, generally, active until mid-October.”

A total of 57 mosquito and six bird samples have tested positive for West Nile in Suffolk this year, as compared to only one mosquito in Nassau County. So far, officials say no mosquitoes on Long Island have tested positive for the Zika virus.