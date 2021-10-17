-
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitos in seven Connecticut towns. South Windsor, Milford, Waterford, New Haven, Greenwich, Stamford and Darien…
The Suffolk County Department of Health is suspending nighttime activities at three county parks due to the discovery of mosquitoes that are carrying the…
Long Islanders who have traveled to regions affected by the Zika outbreak are being urged to take precautions when they return so the disease is not…
Volunteers in Connecticut’s largest city have been knocking on doors and passing out pamphlets on how to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a six-point action plan to combat the spread of the Zika virus in the state.Cuomo says while there is no cause for…
Long Island public officials called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to spend more money and resources to help prevent the spread of the…