Mosquito Control

-
Bridgeport, Conencticut Mayor Joe Ganim joined health officials to help residents identify preventive measures after the city announced that the West Nile…
-
The Peconic Baykeeper, an environmental nonprofit on Long Island’s East End, wants the Suffolk County legislature to ban the use of the pesticide…
-
The Suffolk County Department of Health is suspending nighttime activities at three county parks due to the discovery of mosquitoes that are carrying the…
-
Long Islanders who have traveled to regions affected by the Zika outbreak are being urged to take precautions when they return so the disease is not…
-
Fears of Zika and other mosquito-borne illnesses have led a Long Island town to experiment with the use of bats as a natural alternative to pesticides to…