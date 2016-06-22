© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

National Grid, Brookhaven At Odds Over Massive Solar Project

WSHU | By Kelly Saberi
Published June 22, 2016 at 5:32 PM EDT
National Grid wants to build New York’s largest solar energy farm on Long Island, but residents are not welcoming the plan.

The plan calls for a 350-acre farm near the former Shoreham Nuclear Plant. Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine says he’s heard concerns from residents about cutting down trees to make space for solar panels.

“It is not zoned for solar. The town board is opposed to this project. It’s opposed to rezoning for this project and will fight this project."

The farm would double solar energy produced at Brookhaven National Laboratory, which already produces the most solar energy in the state.

National Grid partnered with Florida-based private company NextEra for the proposal. It was submitted as part of the Long Island Power Authority’s request for green energy initiatives.

The plan would cost $100 million.

A spokesperson from National Grid was not immediately available for comment.

