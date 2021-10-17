-
Climate activists in New York rallied outside of local state and federal lawmakers offices on Wednesday to urge the approval of a multi-billion dollar…
-
The price tag for the Long Island Power Authority’s plan to build up green energy through wind and solar energy projects could be nearly $1.5 billion in…
-
The Connecticut Siting Council has approved a controversial 75-acre Solar Farm for the town of Waterford, despite rejecting it just two years ago. Jeff…
-
Representatives of the Middle Island Solar Farm have met with members of the Cuomo administration to discuss plans for a land swap for part of the…
-
After two years of triple-digit growth, new solar power installations on Long Island have decreased by more than 50 percent.PSEG Long Island report that…
-
Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts have selected six proposals to develop more clean energy for the New England market.The projects announced…
-
A proposed 27-acre Kings Park solar farm on Long Island cleared a major procedural hurdle last week.The Smithtown Town Board voted 4-0 against requiring…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says Long Island has reached a milestone in solar energy, with 35,000 homes powered by solar energy.Governor Cuomo said…
-
National Grid wants to build New York’s largest solar energy farm on Long Island, but residents are not welcoming the plan.The plan calls for a 350-acre…
-
At the beginning of this year, something changed for energy users in Connecticut. People who turned on lights or used a washing machine wouldn’t have…