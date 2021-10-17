-
The Long Island Power Authority presented its renegotiated contract with PSEG Long Island at its board meeting this week. LIPA had considered replacing…
The New York State Assembly’s energy committee held a hearing on Long Island this week to weigh the obstacles of Long Island Power Authority becoming a…
Some lawmakers want the Long Island Power Authority to terminate a contract with service provider, PSEG, over poor response to tropical storm Isias last…
The New York Assembly Energy Committee will hold a hearing on Monday, August 9, to discuss the Long Island Power Authority’s (LIPA) decision to renew its…
Public colleges and universities in Connecticut are mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students. LIPA and PSEG reach a tentative settlement, a push to review…
The Long Island Power Authority has reached a tentative settlement with New Jersey-based power service provider PSEG. It would keep PSEG services until at…
PSEG Long Island was unable to meet their self-imposed deadline to fix communication system issues that led to poor performance during Tropical Storm…
Top executives who manage electricity distribution on Long Island could have to make their salaries public. That's one part of a package of bills to hold…
The company that owns and operates a high-powered transmission cable that crosses under Long Island Sound has sued the Long Island Power Authority for a…
The Long Island Power Authority said the system that’s used by PSEG Long Island to communicate outages and power restoration has taken too long to be…