A waste-to-energy plant operator on Long Island wants to settle a whistleblower lawsuit that claims it dumped toxic ash across parts of Suffolk County.A…
As housing advocates call on Congress to take action after the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31, a new report suggests a lack of funding has…
NAACP advocates rallied outside of Brookhaven Town Hall on Wednesday to pressure town officials to include the nearby community in discussions about what…
The Town of Islip is the last municipality needed to sign on to an agreement to restore 83 miles of coastline between Fire Island and Montauk Point to…
Community members on Long Island will be allowed to sue the town of Brookhaven for the foul odors of a landfill that they said have made them…
The town of Brookhaven has agreed to join a $1.5 billion federal project to protect Long Island against erosion and floods. It would include raising homes…
The New York State NAACP has condemned a plan to haul garbage out of Long Island at a proposed waste transfer station in Yaphank. The push follows months…
The Town of Brookhaven on Long Island has abandoned its plan to expand the region’s landfill. It is expected to reach capacity and close in 2024.The town…
A proposed bill in New York plans to help Long Island with its ongoing solid waste management crisis. The region is still working on a plan on where to…
Long Island has a trash problem, according to environmental and community advocates. However, they don’t agree what should be done about it.The Citizens…