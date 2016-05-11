L.I. Legislator Calls For Resignations Of County Executive And D.A.

Suffolk County Legislator Robert Trotta (R-13) is calling for the resignations of County Executive Steve Bellone and District Attorney Tom Spota, both Democrats, following disclosures about what they knew about former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke. Burke pled guilty to federal civil rights and conspiracy charges in February over the beating of a suspect.

Trotta says Bellone appointed Burke despite being warned about his misconduct over the years. “It’s mind-boggling to me. This gentleman must step down. He’s morally bankrupt.” Trotta says Spota should also step aside for recommending Burke for the job.

Spota says he regrets supporting Burke, and Bellone says he had no warnings about Burke.