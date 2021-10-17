-
Suffolk County is suing its former police chief in order to recover the salary and benefits paid to him after he beat a handcuffed man who was in custody.…
-
Suffolk County Legislator Robert Trotta (R-13) is calling for the resignations of County Executive Steve Bellone and District Attorney Tom Spota, both…
-
Suffolk County Legislator Robert Trotta is calling for the suspension of the county’s red light camera program.The program is designed to stop drivers…
-
A bill coming before the Suffolk County legislature would require county police, among other things, to get a college degree if they want a promotion…
-
As they continue to deal with a troubled budget Suffolk County lawmakers are meeting Tuesday to consider a number of revenue generators including hikes to…