Former Suffolk Police Chief Pleads Guilty In Federal Civil Rights Case

Former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke has pleaded guilty to civil rights and conspiracy charges as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Burke had been charged with beating a handcuffed suspect who broke into his car and then orchestrating a cover-up.

Burke, dressed in olive prison garb, spoke in a loud clear voice in court when he said “I plead guilty your honor” and read his confession. After the proceeding, his attorney Joseph Conway spoke to reporters.

“I think his statement reflects the fact that he knows he made a serious mistake here," said Conway, "He broke the law and he is doing everything he can to take control of that and own it.”

Burke will be sentenced to up to 51-months in prison, but as part of the plea deal, he will not have to cooperate with prosecutors in the investigation against other Suffolk police officers. Burke admitted to the December 2014 station-house beating of the man who broke into his car and stole a duffel bag containing pornography, sex toys and cigars. He also admitted to forcing other officers to cover up the beating.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Robert Capers says Burke violated his office by seeking personal vengeance against the handcuffed suspect, and said the investigation into the department is ongoing.