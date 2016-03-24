© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Brussels Attacks Prompt Heightened Security On LI

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published March 24, 2016 at 10:54 AM EDT
nassaupolice_apmarklennihan_160324.jpg
Mark Lennihan
/
AP

Nassau County Police have increased patrols around “soft targets” in the county following the terrorist attacks in Brussels. Police are also ramping up patrols during the upcoming religious holidays.

Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter says the heavily armed Bureau of Special Operations will be visible to residents and on patrol at movie theaters, malls and transit hubs across the county.

“They’ll be seeing heavily armed officers throughout the communities, especially patrolling those soft targets. Additionally, what they won’t be seeing is members of our police in plain clothes and investigative unit,” Krumpter said.

Additional aviation units will be in the air, and there will also be increased patrols at churches, synagogues and mosques through Easter, possibly longer.

Krumpter emphasizes there are no known credible threats on Long Island, but he urges residents if they “see something, say something.”

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNassau CountyTerrorismBrusselshomeland securityThomas Krumpter
Related Content
Load More