Brussels Attacks Prompt Heightened Security On LI

Nassau County Police have increased patrols around “soft targets” in the county following the terrorist attacks in Brussels. Police are also ramping up patrols during the upcoming religious holidays.

Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter says the heavily armed Bureau of Special Operations will be visible to residents and on patrol at movie theaters, malls and transit hubs across the county.

“They’ll be seeing heavily armed officers throughout the communities, especially patrolling those soft targets. Additionally, what they won’t be seeing is members of our police in plain clothes and investigative unit,” Krumpter said.

Additional aviation units will be in the air, and there will also be increased patrols at churches, synagogues and mosques through Easter, possibly longer.

Krumpter emphasizes there are no known credible threats on Long Island, but he urges residents if they “see something, say something.”