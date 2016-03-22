© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Quinnipiac Students At Brussels Airport Are Safe

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published March 22, 2016 at 6:18 PM EDT
brusselsairport_apgeertvandenwijngaert_160322.jpg
Geert Vanden Wijngaert
/
AP

Three Quinnipiac University students are safe following the terrorist attacks in Brussels today.

John Morgan, a spokesman for the University, says that students Laura Cleary, Kate Duffy and Monica Hall, who have been studying in Ireland this semester, were just beginning their spring break and at Brussels Airport to catch a flight to London when the bombs went off. All three students are sophomores from Massachusetts and are majoring in Occupational Therapy. 

They were in the check-in area and said that after the first bomb went off they were able to run out of the airport. They came upon a father and son, who took them into their car and drove them directly to the U.S. Embassy.  

Morgan says there is another Quinnipiac student who is studying in Belgium this semester. That student was not at the airport.

Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez
