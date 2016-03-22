Quinnipiac Students At Brussels Airport Are Safe

Three Quinnipiac University students are safe following the terrorist attacks in Brussels today.

John Morgan, a spokesman for the University, says that students Laura Cleary, Kate Duffy and Monica Hall, who have been studying in Ireland this semester, were just beginning their spring break and at Brussels Airport to catch a flight to London when the bombs went off. All three students are sophomores from Massachusetts and are majoring in Occupational Therapy.

They were in the check-in area and said that after the first bomb went off they were able to run out of the airport. They came upon a father and son, who took them into their car and drove them directly to the U.S. Embassy.

Morgan says there is another Quinnipiac student who is studying in Belgium this semester. That student was not at the airport.