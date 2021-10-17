-
Nassau County Police have increased patrols around “soft targets” in the county following the terrorist attacks in Brussels. Police are also ramping up…
-
Three Quinnipiac University students are safe following the terrorist attacks in Brussels today.John Morgan, a spokesman for the University, says that…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) has expressed his sorrow over the terror attacks in Brussels on Tuesday morning. The Islamic State, or ISIS, has taken…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut returned Wednesday from a 3 day trip to Germany and Brussels. The trip was intended to help manage the…