Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart, lawmakers and military veterans groups gathered in Washington, D.C. to announce legislation that would make it…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York has urged the Republican-controlled Senate to include measures that bolster a student loan forgiveness program…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York joined elected officials in Suffolk County to urge her Senate colleagues to send federal coronavirus relief to…
Democratic lawmakers on both sides of the Sound want President Donald Trump to enact the nation’s first paid medical and family leave policy.The proposed…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York has compiled a funding guidebook for those suffering from the economic impact of COVID-19.The guide details…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says the EPA isn’t doing enough to clean up PFAS chemical contamination on Long Island. Firefighting foam used…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says she voted against the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal in committee because it’s “fundamentally flawed” and…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York will sponsor new legislation to fund support services for families of individuals suffering from substance…
A new U.S. Department of Defense report shows a steady increase in the number of military and veteran suicides in the last six years. A total of 541…
In time for the Thanksgiving holiday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is introducing a new bill that would help the Food and Drug Administration trace…