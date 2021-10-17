September 11th

-
This week marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on our nation. We remember the day by speaking with first responders and reflecting on how…
Several members of the New York Congressional delegation have sponsored a bill that would ensure all who became injured or fell ill as a result of the…
As soon as the second plane hit the World Trade Center two decades ago on 9/11, then-Gov. George Pataki said he knew the country was under attack.In the…
Many Muslims feared they would be targeted by authorities following the 9/11 attacks, and it happened in Bridgeport, Connecticut. A Jordanian man named…
In 2001, the FBI didn’t have a way to share intelligence about terrorists. The Port Authority and New York Police Department rarely trained search and…
An investigation into racism at the Bridgeport police department, the new technology that could offer hope to families of 9/11 victims, and rare photos…
The Office of the New York City Chief Medical Examiner is using a new DNA system to help to identify remains of more than 1,100 unidentified victims of…
It's been two decades since the terrorism attacks of September 11, 2001, which took the lives of more than 3,000 people and redefined life for the people…
A Connecticut teenager found a forgotten piece of history in a family album — photos of the September 11 attacks taken by a relative from a high-rise…
Dana Nelson experienced a pivotal year in 2020. The 34-year-old teacher gave birth to her son in January as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded.“Then this…