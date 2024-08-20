Historic flooding kills 2 women in Oxford

Sunday’s historic flash flooding killed two women in Oxford, Connecticut. It also devastated homes and businesses and caused extensive damage to roadways.

The women were residents who were swept away in two separate incidents involving cars trying to wade through the rushing flash flood on the Little River, said Oxford First Selectman George Temple.

“I don’t think our town is used to flash floods. And a lot of people did the absolute wrong thing. Which was to try to drive through without knowing what was on the other side. But our prayers and thoughts go out to the family of these two women.”

“Firefighters were on the scene attempting to get the victim from the vehicle when a rush of water came in, and the vehicle shifted, the firefighter fell down, the victim fell down, got swept down the river,” said Oxford Fire Chief Scott Peletier, describing one of the tragedies.

“The second victim was in a vehicle, climbed out and tried crossing the water, made it to a sign, and was hanging onto it,” he said.

Police identified the women as Ethelyn Joiner, 65, and Audrey Rostkowski, 71.

Gov. Ned Lamont has declared a state of emergency to expedite state resources to help.

“We have to hang together at a time like this, especially given the tragedy,” Lamont said.

The state also seeks a federal emergency declaration to secure FEMA assistance for the affected towns, homeowners and businesses.