Shinnecock Nation

Making his second trip to Connecticut since taking office, President Joe Biden is pushing a $3.5 trillion spending plan that would lower child care costs…
The mayor of West Haven says she uncovered multiple “improper” payouts of federal Coronavirus relief money. New York healthcare workers can apply for…
Things got heated at a roundtable on schooling in Connecticut. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is in more hot water, a tribal-run cannabis dispensary in the…
An abundance of life and little pollution found after a study of waters off of Plum Island. Getting the unvaccinated, vaccinated. Nassau County does not…
Some good news for Connecticut college students, what a new survey reveals about student mental health, Connecticut to receive millions in opioid…
Decades of tribal advocacy has led to a historic deal in the Hamptons. The town of Southampton will return some ancestral lands to the Shinnecock Indian…
Connecticut Democrats close to a deal with the governor to legalize the adult use of recreational pot. A rally to preserve Shinnecock Indian lands, travel…
Members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation rallied outside Southampton Town Hall in eastern Long Island on Tuesday night to urge the town to approve a deal…
Local governments in New York have until the end of the year to decide if they will opt out of the legal sale of recreational marijuana. Any regional ban…
The Lamont Administration expects Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on December 14th. Connectiuct's forests are lush, and Long Island beach communities pay for a…