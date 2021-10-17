-
On Indigenous Peoples' Day, Shinnecock members call out centuries of U.S. policy that kept them poorPresident Joe Biden is the first U.S. president to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day. But the celebration is bittersweet for Indigenous communities that…
Members of the Shinnecock tribe on Long Island have allowed their citizens to be part of the recreational marijuana business.The tribe voted…
From one leader to another, Bryan Polite wishes Kathy Hochul well in her transition to first female governor of New York. As chairman of the Shinnecock…
Decades of tribal advocacy has led to a historic deal in the Hamptons. The town of Southampton will return some ancestral lands to the Shinnecock Indian…
A sacred tribal land in the Hamptons will be preserved under a new deal between the town of Southampton and the Shinnecock Indian Nation.Southampton Town…
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by three Shinnecock Indian Nation fishermen who have fought to protect their indigenous fishing rights in…
The Shinnecock Indian Nation is expected to announce plans to build a casino on their territory in eastern Long Island.The federally recognized tribe…
The Shinnecock Indian Nation has finished construction on a second digital billboard on Sunrise Highway in eastern Long Island. That’s despite a January…
The Shinnecock Indian Nation says they will refuse to comply with a New York state order to stop construction on a second digital billboard in…
Native American community leaders on Long Island met this week to discuss the environmental impact of overdevelopment. That’s as Indigenous fishermen are…