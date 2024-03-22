Shinnecock Tribal Nation chairman to step down

Bryan Polite / Facebook

The chairman of the Shinnecock Tribal Nation has decided to step down from the position.

Chairman Bryan Polite has led the tribe as chairman since 2020. Despite there being a year remaining in his term, Polite said he will officially step away from the position in April. He has decided to leave the position early to take personal time off.

“Public service in general is very exhausting and there comes a time when everybody needs to take a break sometimes just for their own well-being,” Polite said.

According to the tribe’s constitution, the current Shinnecock vice chairman will take on the role when Polite leaves. The council will then vote to fill the vice chairman position at the next council meeting.

“I’ll still continue to assist with the multiple projects and be a fierce advocate for Shinnecock causes,” Polite said.

Polite said he appreciates all the tribal members and elected leaders who have worked with him throughout the past few years. Although he will not work officially within the leadership role, he still plans to be a very active community member within the tribe.

“Hopefully those dialogs can continue regardless of me being in office or not,” Polite said. “I am always a Shinnecock member first and will continue to advocate on behalf of the Shinnecock Nation.”