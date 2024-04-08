Shinnecock tribe welcomes its first chairwoman in 250 years

The Shinnecock Nation has elected its first chairwoman to lead its tribal council. It’s the first time in the council’s 250 year history that a woman has held the position.

Lisa Goree is the new chair of the Council of Trustees for the Shinnecock tribe. Since the trustee system was established in 1792, there has never been a woman to lead the council.

The historic milestone was announced Thursday after the Council of Trustees voted on a new slate of council members and trustees to be elected. The appointment holds significance since women were not permitted to vote in the Shinnecock election until 1994.

Goree has previous experience as a leader within the tribe and worked as the town assessor for Southampton. Her appointment marks the start of a two-year term. Alongside Goree, the council will include Daniel Collins Sr. and current secretary Bianca Collins, Lance Gumbs as vice chairman, Linda Franklin, Seneca Bowen and Germain Smith

Former chairman Bryan Polite, vice chairman Randy King, and Sachem Charles K. Smith II, will all leave their position from the Council of Trustees. Polite stepped down from the position in March. Polite will take a step back from leadership but will remain a general council member.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Polite thanked the current Council of Trustees and all the members who have dedicated themselves to the Nation despite the overwhelming challenges.

“The achievements that have been accomplished as a community over the last 20 years have been monumental, and I am proud to be a part of that journey with the Nation. I have served and worked alongside a lot of dedicated individuals in the community,” Polite said.