Beach grass could protect coastal Connecticut homes...for now
Why does Suffolk County want to upgrade its wastewater systems? In an extended interview, WSHU’s J.D. Allen speaks to Suffolk County Water Czar Peter Scully.
A new Siena College poll says New York consumer confidence is down.
J.D. Allen, host of WSHU's new climate podcast, Higher Ground, speaks with scientist Lesley Thorne about about why whales are moving north so quickly.
WSHU’s new podcast about climate change, Higher Ground, explores how Long Island and other coastal communities find ways to adapt to rising sea level and…
Toxic algae blooms are on the rise and researchers at the University of Connecticut believe it’s due to climate change.The research published this month…
A Long Island environmental fund is getting a long overdue audit. Connecticut lacks affordable housing outside of its cities, fighting West Nile virus on…
Connecticut’s oldest public housing development has been fully rebuilt after it took extensive flood damage during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. The restored…
This is “Higher Ground” from WSHU Public Radio, where we visit communities that are already coping with rising tides and climate change.Climate change is…
Nature will eventually take its course — with our help or without it. If we are going to choose to live by the coast, the future will remain uncertain.…