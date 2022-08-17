© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Nassau County police data shows further decrease in bail reform rearrests

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published August 17, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
handcuffs_flickrvictor_160616.jpg
Victor
/
Flickr

Fewer people are being rearrested while awaiting trial for their first alleged crime, according to data released by the Nassau County Police Department. This comes after state data last month showed that rearrests had fallen 5% in the second year of the new bail laws. 

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced the statistics while criticizing the state’s bail laws as creating a “crime wave” and an “atmosphere of lawlessness”.

Despite these claims, his figures only show 2.2% of those arrested in the first half of 2022 were rearrested after being released without bail. This means 97.8% of those arrested were not affected by New York’s bail laws.

Blakeman’s data isn’t verified by the courts. However, court data does show a noticeable increase in arraignments this year in Nassau. And even though very few of those appear to be related to bail, Blakeman said that’s the cause.

“Behind each statistic is a victim," Blakeman said. "Somebody who has had either damage to their property or something stolen from them or they've been physically threatened.”

Also, according to Blakeman’s data, the number of people rearrested after being released without bail dropped to about 8%, matching statewide trends.

Long Island News Long IslandNassau County PoliceBail ReformBruce BlakemanCriminal Justice SystembailCharles Lane
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
