Thursday marked the start of new rules regarding who can be held on bail in New York State. The new law rolls back some bail reform measures passed in…
New York lawmakers and law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about public safety as inmates get released under the state’s new bail reform law…
New York state senators from Long Island want to amend the criminal justice reforms they passed in April to give authority back to judges to set bail for…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy introduced bail reform legislation Thursday, saying it could help keep nearly 3,000 people, who are in jail because…
Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel walked out of the Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford Thursday after posting a $1.2 million bail. A judge granted bail…