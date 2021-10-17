racial discrimination

-
Subjective tests, private study groups, and favored treatment are a few of the systematic ways Black cops struggled to get hired and get promoted in the…
-
Lawmakers in Suffolk County will vote next week on a law that would prohibit false 911 calls based on race.The law would make false reports to law…
-
How do ethnic communities in our region become targets of xenophobia? Today on The Full Story we consider two examples of how this happens in our region.…
-
The coronavirus pandemic has amplified issues of race and inequality in the United States. Thousands have marched for Black Lives Matter. Data has shown…
-
Most people think of the bubonic plague as the disease that killed a third of Europe’s population back in the Middle Ages.“The plague never really went…
-
New state rules will require real estate agents and brokers in New York to inform their clients about anti-discrimination laws or lose their license and…
-
Nearly 75% of New York voters say racial and religious minority groups experience discrimination in the state. That’s according to a report released…
-
Several New York State Senate committees held a joint public hearing on Long Island Thursday to hear testimony from regional civil rights and housing…
-
Suffolk County has established a special task force to investigate housing discrimination.The Legislature voted this week to create the 11-member task…
-
Several civil rights groups and community advocates on Long Island will hold a town hall on housing discrimination on Tuesday.ERASE Racism will co-host…