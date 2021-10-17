-
Suffolk County Police have announced indictments for six alleged MS-13 gang members for conspiracies to commit two murders.The conspiracy to kill a rival…
Immigrant minors from Long Island who were accused of MS-13 gang membership have now been moved out of the high security detention center in California…
Cardinal Jose Gregorio Rosa Chavez of El Salvador will visit Long Island next weekend as part of an anti-gang effort in the Catholic community.Cardinal…
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says she supports the deportation of non-citizens convicted of gang violence. In comments made to John…
President Donald Trump was on Long Island Friday to talk about his administration’s fight against gang violence and MS-13.U.S. Representative Peter King,…
A congressional hearing will be held Tuesday in Suffolk County to discuss the ongoing gang violence on Long Island.The hearing will focus on the violent…
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone gave his annual State of the County Speech on Wednesday. He discussed how to improve the county government and…
As politicians and elected officials debate how to end the gang violence that’s rattled Long Island, the New York State Senate has passed a bill to fight…
The brutal MS-13 gang has terrorized Long Island communities and murdered eleven people over the past year, most of them teenagers.The violence has caught…
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was on Long Island Friday to discuss the Justice Department’s response to recent murders by the violent MS-13…