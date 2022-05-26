© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Kelp could help save Long Island's shellfish industry from ocean acidification, study finds

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
oysters_apwayneperry_190731.jpg
Wayne Perry
/
AP

A Stony Brook University study found the seaweed kelp may help reduce the effects of ocean acidifications on Long Island. This could help the region’s shellfish industry rebound from massive die-offs in recent years.

Long Island is home to over 50 oyster farms. Christopher Gobbler, the marine biologist who led the study, said his findings could bring environmental and economic benefits to those businesses.

“We have the means for introducing kelp and having kelp be grown on these farms to fight ocean acidification, benefit those oysters, and improve the growth rate of those oysters, and therefore ultimately have an economic benefit as well,” said Gobbler, who is the endowed chair of coastal ecology and conservation in the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University.

The kelp absorbs harmful carbon and nitrogen from seawater, which prevents acidification and the growth of harmful algal blooms, respectively. Carbon dioxide levels in Earth’s atmosphere continue to rise, causing chemical reactions in oceans that lower pH and cause ocean acidification.

kelpfarm.jpg
Chris Gobler
/
Stony Brook University
Mike Doall and oyster farmer Paul McCormick with kelp grown on the Great Gun oyster farm.

Gobbler's research, published in Frontiers in Marine Science, took place in Moriches Bay, New York.

“We went to an oyster farm,” Gobbler said. “We grew hundreds of feet of kelp and put out oysters within the kelp and further away. We looked at ocean acidification levels in the kelp and further away, and what we found is the oysters grown in the kelp had experienced seawater that had higher pH and grew five times faster than the oysters that were further away.”

Gobbler said ocean acidification is among the most serious threats to shellfish due to climate change.

Tags

Long Island News Long IslandStony Brook UniversityMolly IngramKelpClimate Changeshellfishoysters
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is working to obtain a masters degree in journalism and media production. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from Central Connecticut State University.
See stories by Molly Ingram