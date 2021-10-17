-
Stony Brook University scientists have found that wastewater runoff from this summer’s storms has flooded Long Island’s waterways with nitrogen pollution.…
-
Experts say the massive scallop die-off in the Peconic Bay on Long Island may be a result of climate change. They haven’t confirmed the cause yet, but…
-
The Town of Babylon is expanding its shellfish nursery in an effort to grow more clams and repopulate Long Island’s mollusk population.The Cedar Beach…
-
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a $10.4 million investment to restore Long Island’s shellfish stocks.Cuomo’s plan would seed 179 million…
-
Connecticut shellfishermen are protesting changes to the leases they’re required sign with the state. They say new leases could cause them to lose their…