-
Latino workers have sued a manufacturer in Eastford, Connecticut, over alleged wage theft and racial discrimination.The complaint filed this week on…
-
The Latino population on Long Island has been steadily growing for years. In Islip, in Suffolk County, they account for more than 30 percent of the town’s…
-
In Connecticut about 20 Latino elected officials and organizations have formed a task force to help find qualified Latinos to work in senior positions in…
-
On a recent Sunday, a band of volunteers assembled at a Panera Bread in Hampton Bays. They call themselves the Brookhaven Latino Voter Project. Every…
-
This weekend, OLA of Eastern Long Island. will hold its 14th annual Latino Film Festival in the Hamptons. OLA stands for Organizacion Latino Americana.…
-
Haris Durrani is a Dominican-Pakistani Muslim from Westport, Connecticut. Durrani co-founded the Muslim Protagonist Symposium at Columbia University to…
-
Riverhead, N.Y., is restarting its anti-bias task force in order to address a string of violent robberies against Latinos in the town.Since its inception…