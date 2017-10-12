Schumer Pushes Hard Against Trump Tax Proposal

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called on every New York member of Congress to oppose President Donald Trump’s plan to repeal state and local tax deductions. Schumer says the President’s plan would hurt thousands of Long Islanders.

Long Islanders pay some of the highest property taxes in the nation, and Schumer says removing state and local tax, or SALT, deductions would endanger these homeowners.

“But if every New Yorker, every Democrat and Republican, said they are not voting for any tax reform bill that eliminates state and local deductibility or cuts it dramatically, they’d have to take it out of the bill. So it’s time for the New York delegation, both sides of the aisle, to stand up and say we are not going to allow this to happen.”

House Representatives Kathleen Rice and Lee Zeldin have also spoken out against Trump’s proposal.

Officials warn that the repeal of SALT deductions could cause home values to drop and cause another housing crisis on Long Island. Almost half of all Long Islanders make use of the deductions.