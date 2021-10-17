-
New York’s Democratic congressional delegation wants to restore state and local property tax deductions, known as SALT, through the next round of federal…
-
Nassau County will reassess all county properties by 2019 to correct issues in the tax roll.The Nassau County Legislature approved County Executive Laura…
-
Suffolk County says it will provide clerical employees to town Tax Receiver offices in response to the surge of residents trying to pre-pay their 2018…
-
A ceremony to award economic development grants to regions of the state was overshadowed by developments on the federal tax overhaul plan in Washington,…
-
The governors of New York, California and New Jersey on Monday strongly condemned the GOP tax bill now before Congress, saying it is unfair to their…
-
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called on every New York member of Congress to oppose President Donald Trump’s plan to repeal state and local tax…
-
Counties across New York are concerned over reports that sales tax collections are plummeting, and are asking Governor Andrew Cuomo’s tax department for…
-
Calling it the "major problem facing the state," Governor Cuomo announced a plan to reduce New York’s highest in the nation rate of property taxes for…