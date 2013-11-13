Red light cameras reducing accidents 40%

A lot of Long Islanders have gotten tickets for ignoring red lights.





There were nearly 740,000 citations in 2011, the last year for which data is available. That's one in three drivers.





The cameras have resulted in some $30 million dollars a year in revenue for both Suffolk and Nassau counties. Connecticut has flirted with the idea of installing red light cameras, but none so far.

WSHU recently had a looked at the data behind the cameras on Long Island and reports that, though people may resent paying the fine, they do make intersections safer.







