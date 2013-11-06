© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Incumbents have strong performance on Long Island

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published November 6, 2013 at 10:18 AM EST
Democrat Thomas Spota ran unopposed to win a fourth term as Suffolk County District Attorney, while Republican Ed Mangano won a second term as Nassau County Executive. 

Democrats have kept their majority in Suffolk's legislature, and supervisor positions in Southampton, Shelter Island, Huntington, and Babylon.  Republican Supervisors held onto their seats in Brookhaven and Smithtown. 

In Suffolk County, the proposition to legalize gambling received strong support while the effort to extend the retirement age for judges did not, mirroring statewide results.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
