Incumbents have strong performance on Long Island

Democrat Thomas Spota ran unopposed to win a fourth term as Suffolk County District Attorney, while Republican Ed Mangano won a second term as Nassau County Executive.

Democrats have kept their majority in Suffolk's legislature, and supervisor positions in Southampton, Shelter Island, Huntington, and Babylon. Republican Supervisors held onto their seats in Brookhaven and Smithtown.

In Suffolk County, the proposition to legalize gambling received strong support while the effort to extend the retirement age for judges did not, mirroring statewide results.