The Eastern Bluebird became New York’s official state bird in 1970 after decades of back-and-forth. Lawmakers thought a better choice would be a bird common in New York City, but you can spot them here in our region all year long!

Range: Eastern and central North America

Habitat: Semi-open woodlands, meadows

Food: Insects, fruits, berries

In our region: Year-round, some migrate south

Fun fact: Man-made nesting boxes have helped improve their numbers

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.