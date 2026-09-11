Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Eastern Bluebird
The Eastern Bluebird became New York’s official state bird in 1970 after decades of back-and-forth. Lawmakers thought a better choice would be a bird common in New York City, but you can spot them here in our region all year long!
Range: Eastern and central North America
Habitat: Semi-open woodlands, meadows
Food: Insects, fruits, berries
In our region: Year-round, some migrate south
Fun fact: Man-made nesting boxes have helped improve their numbers
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.