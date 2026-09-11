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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Eastern Bluebird

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published September 11, 2026 at 12:41 PM EDT
Eastern bluebird
Kevin Blanzy
Eastern Bluebird

The Eastern Bluebird became New York’s official state bird in 1970 after decades of back-and-forth. Lawmakers thought a better choice would be a bird common in New York City, but you can spot them here in our region all year long!

Range: Eastern and central North America
Habitat: Semi-open woodlands, meadows
Food: Insects, fruits, berries
In our region: Year-round, some migrate south
Fun fact: Man-made nesting boxes have helped improve their numbers

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. 
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Environment Birdsong Breakenvironment
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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