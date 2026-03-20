Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Tree Swallow
A small bird with big energy -- it’s the Tree Swallow. These little acrobats are one of our region’s earliest spring arrivals! You can spot them near marshes and wetlands, darting through the catching insects.
Range: North America
Habitat: Open areas near water
Food: Flying insects
In our region: March - October
Fun fact: Massive roosts of hundreds of thousands gather in late summer to prepare for fall migration. Get a front row seat near the lower Connecticut River at dusk!
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.