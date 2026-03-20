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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Tree Swallow

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Tree Swallow — Oceanside, N.Y.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Tree Swallow — Oceanside, N.Y.

A small bird with big energy -- it’s the Tree Swallow. These little acrobats are one of our region’s earliest spring arrivals! You can spot them near marshes and wetlands, darting through the catching insects.

Range: North America
Habitat: Open areas near water
Food: Flying insects
In our region: March - October
Fun fact: Massive roosts of hundreds of thousands gather in late summer to prepare for fall migration. Get a front row seat near the lower Connecticut River at dusk!

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone