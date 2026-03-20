A small bird with big energy -- it’s the Tree Swallow. These little acrobats are one of our region’s earliest spring arrivals! You can spot them near marshes and wetlands, darting through the catching insects.

Range: North America

Habitat: Open areas near water

Food: Flying insects

In our region: March - October

Fun fact: Massive roosts of hundreds of thousands gather in late summer to prepare for fall migration. Get a front row seat near the lower Connecticut River at dusk!

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.