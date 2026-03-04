© 2026 WSHU
Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

Downy Woodpecker

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 4, 2026 at 1:37 PM EST
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU

Meet the tiny but mighty Downy Woodpecker, North America’s smallest woodpecker. You can often spot it — or hear it — tapping away in backyards across the Long Island Sound region.

Range: North America
Habitat: Woodlands, forests, your backyard
Food: Insects
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Can peck up to 17 times per second

Listen for the Birdsong Break on Friday evenings on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
