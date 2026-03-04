Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Downy Woodpecker
Meet the tiny but mighty Downy Woodpecker, North America’s smallest woodpecker. You can often spot it — or hear it — tapping away in backyards across the Long Island Sound region.
Range: North America
Habitat: Woodlands, forests, your backyard
Food: Insects
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Can peck up to 17 times per second
Listen for the Birdsong Break on Friday evenings on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.