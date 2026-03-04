Meet the tiny but mighty Downy Woodpecker, North America’s smallest woodpecker. You can often spot it — or hear it — tapping away in backyards across the Long Island Sound region.

Range: North America

Habitat: Woodlands, forests, your backyard

Food: Insects

In our region: Year-round

Fun fact: Can peck up to 17 times per second

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.