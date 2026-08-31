New England News Collaborative
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Lobstermen say their industry has been so tightly integrated across the border for decades that pitting the countries against each other doesn’t make sense.
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Stefany Shaheen is running for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st District, as her mother — the most successful Democrat in modern state history — exits the political stage.
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Michael Curtis, a urologist, has worked part-time at Mt. Ascutney Hospital since 2023. After news broke that regulators had greenlit his plans for an independent surgical facility, he was abruptly let go.
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The Connecticut Immigrant Support Network estimates that at least 100 ICE detentions occurred this week as of Thursday night. Advocates say that number is likely far higher.
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The incident inside the Sununu Youth Services Center began when staff and troopers responded to reports of vandalism and threatening comments between two juveniles.
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An after-action report called for strengthening security and response planning
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“I think, in that way, you know, people in New Hampshire can really recognize something in her,” Maynard said in a recent interview.
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Guiding the work is the nonprofit Aquinnah Land Initiative, a group founded in 2023 to ensure the three-acre property would remain in Indigenous hands.
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“Danbury has become the epicenter of ICE violence in Connecticut,” one community volunteer said.
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Volunteers work to help people find more details about their loved ones.