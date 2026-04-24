One of our region’s most recognizable birds, the American Robin hangs out along forest edges and open clearings looking for worms. Look for them around dawn and dusk when they’re most active.

Range: North America

Habitat: Forest edges

Food: Invertebrates, fruits, berries

In our region: March - November, some year-round

Fun fact: Can produce up to three broods of eggs a year

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.