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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.

American Robin

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published April 24, 2026 at 12:21 PM EDT
American Robin — Shelton, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
American Robin — Shelton, Conn.

One of our region’s most recognizable birds, the American Robin hangs out along forest edges and open clearings looking for worms. Look for them around dawn and dusk when they’re most active.

Range: North America
Habitat: Forest edges
Food: Invertebrates, fruits, berries
In our region: March - November, some year-round
Fun fact: Can produce up to three broods of eggs a year

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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