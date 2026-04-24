Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
American Robin
One of our region’s most recognizable birds, the American Robin hangs out along forest edges and open clearings looking for worms. Look for them around dawn and dusk when they’re most active.
Range: North America
Habitat: Forest edges
Food: Invertebrates, fruits, berries
In our region: March - November, some year-round
Fun fact: Can produce up to three broods of eggs a year
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.