environment

A decades-old dam blocks thousands of fish in Connecticut from traveling up the Naugatuck River to spawn. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and environmentalists want a federal agency to remove the Kinneytown Dam to restore the river.
When New Yorkers begin early voting on Saturday, their ballots will contain an unusually high number of propositions, ranging from expanding voting access, to whether everyone in the state should be guaranteed the right to clean air and water.
Fairfield and Bridgeport in Connecticut agreed this week to preserve a sand spit that protects more than 200 homes on the coastline. The partnership follows a study released by the Ash Creek Association in July that found the sand spit could disappear in 15 years, affecting more than 200 homes.
Long Island GOP officials urge voters to reject expanded voting and environmental rights ballot proposalsThe proposals would make it easier to vote through same-day voter registration and “no excuse” absentee ballots. Another would add clean air and water to the state’s Bill of Rights.
As feds plan to tighten regulations, finding PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ will require more money and expertiseHunting for PFAS chemicals is expected to ramp up. It will be expensive.
Why does Suffolk County want to upgrade its wastewater systems? In an extended interview, WSHU’s J.D. Allen speaks to Suffolk County Water Czar Peter Scully.
This is “Higher Ground” from WSHU Public Radio, where we visit communities that are already coping with rising tides and climate change.Climate change is…
The town of East Hampton is set to test water and soil surrounding the East Hampton Airport to determine if it’s contaminated by fire-extinguishing…
Climate change isn’t a far off problem any more: It’s happening in your neighborhood. On Long Island, extreme weather and rising sea level are already…
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she has released the most aggressive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the country.By 2035, all new passenger…