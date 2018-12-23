Wintery Fun With The Game Brass
The Game Brass got together two years ago, but they just finished their most ambitious project: a complete album of brass arrangements of beloved wintery music from Mega Man, Banjo-Kazooie, World of Warcraft and many others. The ensemble is John Robert Matz and Robby Duguay, trumpets; Danny Flam, french horn; Daniel Romberger, trombone; and Alex Hill, tuba.
Even if you're in a warm climate, you'll be reaching for a sweater as you enjoy Thomas Kresge's brilliant arrangements featuring chimes and sleighbells!
John Robert says the inspiration for their sound is the lighthearted style of the Canadian Brass, who are all fantastic musicians, but have fun with the music as well.
Snowtopia is available from Bandcamp
Episode tracklist
All tracks from Snowtopia, performed by John Robert Matz and Robby Duguay, trumpets; Danny Flam, french horn; Daniel Romberger, trombone; and Alex Hill, tuba
All arrangments by Thomas Kresge
Koji Kondo: Super Mario 64: Cool, Cool Mountain
Grant Kirkhope: Banjo Kazooie: Freezeezy Peak
Nobuo Uematsu: Final Fantasy VII: Buried in Snow
Toby Fox: Undertale: Snowdin Town
Meguro Shoji: Persona 4 Golden: Snowflakes
Matsumae Monami: Mega Man: Ice Man Theme
Koji Kondo: Mario Kart 64: Frappe Snowland
Hirokazu Tanaka/Keiichi Suzuki/Hiroshi Kanazui: Earthbound: Snowman (Theme of Winters)
Kumatani Fumie/Hataya Naofumi/Sasaki Tomoko: Christmas NiGHTS into Dreams: Christmas in Nightopia
Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance!