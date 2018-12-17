In Concert With The Videri String Quartet

There have been some big changes recently in the Videri String Quartet. Just over a year ago, they found themselves looking for two new violinists! A happy set of referrals added Chris Ferrara and Matheus Garcia Souza to the original ensemble that includes violist Rosie Samter and cellist Jeremiah Barcus.

Now the Videri is ready to debut their new program, Bits and Bytes, which features movements from string quartets by Antonin Dvorak, Benjamin Britten and Joseph Haydn, alongside their incredible arrangements of music from games including Chrono Trigger, Journey, Final Fantasy VII and Xenogears!

The Videri String Quartet is presenting their new program in three concerts in the New York City area: Monday, December 17 at Long Island Conservatory; Tuesday, December 18 at Great Neck Conservatory, and a live stream concert from Skillman Music Studio on Wednesday, December 19.

The Videri also have some recordings in collections released by Materia Collective, and more on the way!

Episode tracklist

All tracks performed by the Videri String Quartet in concert Friday, November 16, 2018, at Coolidge Corner School, Brookline, MA, except where noted

Yasunori Mitsuda: Chrono Trigger: Main Theme (arr. by David Peacock)

Austin Wintory: Journey: Nascence (arr. by Eli Bishop)

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 8, Op. 110: Largo

Nabuo Uematsu: Final Fantasy VII: One Winged Angel (arr. by Dashiel Reed)

Yasunori Mitsuda: Xenogears: Wings (arr. by David Peacock) studio recording

Koji Kondo: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker: Dragon Roost Island (arr. by David Peacock)

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance