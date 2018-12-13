The Tomb Raider Suite: Nathan McCree Builds An Orchestra For Lara Croft

After more than 20 years, composer Nathan McCree is finally realizing his dream to create a fully orchestral version of the music he wrote for the first three Tomb Raider games starring Lara Croft. The Tomb Raider Suite project was launched to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Tomb Raider game, with a live orchestral performance in London. Now, after a very successful Kickstarter campaign, a recording of the suite is available!

Nathan told me he was a bit nervous about revisiting those themes from 20 years ago, but as soon as he heard them he realized they had held up beautifully! Nathan worked with orchestrator Adam Langston, who recreated the synth sounds Nathan originally used for an exact blend with live instruments. Because the campaign met its stretch funding goals, the recording was made at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios with the Royal Philharmonic and Metro Voices conducted by Robert Ziegler.

Credit tombraidersuite.com Tomb Raider Suite recording session at Abbey Road

The Tomb Raider Suite is available on iTunes and from The Tomb Raider Suite shop. Although releasing a recording is a milestone, Nathan is in the process of producing a documentary film about the project with footage from the recording sessions and live concerts in London. A concert tour is also being discussed, since the concerts were so successful in London.

Episode tracklist

All tracks by Nathan McCree, orchestrated by Adam Langston

Performed by the Royal Philharmonic and Metro Voices, conducted by Robert Ziegler

Tomb Raider Suite: Tomb Raider Theme; Where Depths Unfold; Venice; The Puzzle Element; The T-Rex; Time to Run; Precious Moments; In the Blood; A Friend Since Gone; Tomb Raider Medley (excerpt); Tomb Raider III Theme

Follow The Tomb Raider Suite on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts!

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance