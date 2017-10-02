Music Respawn! In West Of Loathing, Ryan Ike's Music Plays The Straightman

Ryan Ike says the writers of West of Loathing, a send-up of classic Western clichés, didn't pass up any opportunities for jokes, so he decided to write his music as if it's a serious Western as a foil for all the jokes. As we'll hear though, he had lots of fun with his track titles, which include Sit fer a Spell, The Sticks for Hands Rag, and Please Buy Our Game.

Breaking into the game industry can be a challenge, and getting that first gig as a composer even harder, so Ryan shared some great ideas about things that have worked for him, including hanging out and making friends with developers, and using as many live musicians as the budget allows.

Episode Tracklist: All tracks written and performed by Ryan Ike

West of Loathing: Draw!; Please Buy Our Game; Main Theme; Sit fer a Spell; The Sticks for Hands Rag; Dirtwater Jam Band; Wile White Yonder

