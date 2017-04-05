Music Respawn! Winifred Phillips Writes A Blueprint For Composers
Winifred Phillips says that when she was just starting as a composer, there was no friendly reference guide to writing game music, so recently she wrote her own! A Composer's Guide to Game Music has been a huge success. I caught up with Winifred after her session about creating tension in music at the Game Developer's Conference.
Winifred's award-winning credits include God of War, Spore Hero, Assassin's Creed Liberation and Dragon Front. She says that a side effect of writing the book is that it made her think about the psychological power game music can have on a player, and it's given her incentive to keep up with research on the effects of music on our brains.
Episode tracklist:
All tracks by Winifred Phillips:
Assassin's Creed Liberation: Liberation Main Theme, In the Bayou
Spore Hero: Main Theme
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The Chute
Sim Animals: Happy Place, Danger Woods
God of War: Pandora's Box
