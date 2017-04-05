© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music Respawn

Music Respawn! Winifred Phillips Writes A Blueprint For Composers

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published April 5, 2017 at 12:10 PM EDT
acl_screenshot_02tcm2153980.jpg
Ubisoft
/

Winifred Phillips says that when she was just starting as a composer, there was no friendly reference guide to writing game music, so recently she wrote her own! A Composer's Guide to Game Music has been a huge success. I caught up with Winifred after her session about creating tension in music at the Game Developer's Conference.

Winifred's award-winning credits include God of War, Spore Hero, Assassin's Creed Liberation and Dragon Front. She says that a side effect of writing the book is that it made her think about the psychological power game music can have on a player, and it's given her incentive to keep up with research on the effects of music on our brains.

StudioPic.jpg
Credit Winifred Phillips
Winifred in her studio

Episode tracklist:

All tracks by Winifred Phillips:

Assassin's Creed Liberation: Liberation Main Theme, In the Bayou

Spore Hero: Main Theme

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The Chute

Sim Animals: Happy Place, Danger Woods

God of War: Pandora's Box

Follow Winifred on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to the Music Respawn podcast in iTunes!

Tags

Music RespawnKate RemingtonRespawnMusic RespawnWinifred PhillipsA Composer's Guide to Game MusicAssassin's Creed
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington
Related Content
Load More