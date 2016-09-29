Music Respawn! Greg Edmonson: How Firefly Led To Uncharted
Greg Edmonson said he was thrilled with new vinyl releases of some of his favorite projects, the OSTs of Firefly and Uncharted 1-3. In our conversation you'll find out how his unique fusion of multi-cultural music has taken him on an incredible journey.
Adapting the soundtrack for both projects has been a labor of love. Greg won a BAFTA award for his innovative soundtrack for Uncharted 2, and he said that Sony re-mastered the music for the vinyl release from iam8bit, so the sound would be the same from album to album for all three LPs in Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. Combined with sophisticated cover art, the result is stunning! Firefly is available through Barnes and Noble.
Episode tracklist:
Greg Edmonson: Firefly
Bar Fight, The Funeral, River's Perception, Caper, Spaceball, River Understands Simon
Uncharted 2:
Drake's Return, Broken Paradise, Marco Polo, Nate's Theme, Reunion
Uncharted 3:
Badlands, The Setup, Something Better
Production assistance from Sam Roberts