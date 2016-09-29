© 2021 WSHU
Music Respawn

Music Respawn! Greg Edmonson: How Firefly Led To Uncharted

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published September 29, 2016 at 11:51 AM EDT
Firefly.jpg
Greg Edmonson said he was thrilled with new vinyl releases of some of his favorite projects, the OSTs of Firefly and Uncharted 1-3. In our conversation you'll find out how his unique fusion of multi-cultural music has taken him on an incredible journey.

firefly_cover.jpg
Firefly vinyl cover

Adapting the soundtrack for both projects has been a labor of love. Greg won a BAFTA award for his innovative soundtrack for Uncharted 2, and he said that Sony re-mastered the music for the vinyl release from iam8bit, so the sound would be the same from album to album for all three LPs in Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. Combined with sophisticated cover art, the result is stunning! Firefly is available through Barnes and Noble.

gred_edmonson_guitar_edit.jpg
Greg Edmonson

Episode tracklist:

Greg EdmonsonFirefly
Bar Fight, The Funeral, River's Perception, Caper, Spaceball, River Understands Simon

Uncharted 2:
Drake's Return, Broken Paradise, Marco Polo, Nate's Theme, Reunion

Uncharted 3:
Badlands, The Setup, Something Better

                                                                                                                                                                                                         

Production assistance from Sam Roberts

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
