Music Respawn! Greg Edmonson: How Firefly Led To Uncharted

Greg Edmonson said he was thrilled with new vinyl releases of some of his favorite projects, the OSTs of Firefly and Uncharted 1-3. In our conversation you'll find out how his unique fusion of multi-cultural music has taken him on an incredible journey.

Adapting the soundtrack for both projects has been a labor of love. Greg won a BAFTA award for his innovative soundtrack for Uncharted 2, and he said that Sony re-mastered the music for the vinyl release from iam8bit, so the sound would be the same from album to album for all three LPs in Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. Combined with sophisticated cover art, the result is stunning! Firefly is available through Barnes and Noble.

Episode tracklist:

Greg Edmonson: Firefly

Bar Fight, The Funeral, River's Perception, Caper, Spaceball, River Understands Simon

Uncharted 2:

Drake's Return, Broken Paradise, Marco Polo, Nate's Theme, Reunion

Uncharted 3:

Badlands, The Setup, Something Better

