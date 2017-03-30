© 2021 WSHU
Music Respawn! Cris Velasco Scores Resident Evil 7 With Piano, Strings & Beehives

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published March 30, 2017 at 9:06 AM EDT
Capcom
Cris Velasco has earned a reputation for writing some really terrifying music, and that landed him a spot on the team composing the soundtrack for Resident Evil 7. Cris and I talked about what makes music scary, and how he created his horrifying cues for RE7, using a sound library that included strings, vocals, and buzzing beehives!

Credit Sumthing Else Music Works

It took seven long years for Cris to land his first important composing gig, scoring a game version of Battlestar Galactica, so he wants to help the next generation of composers get their careers off to a great start with a workshop this summer in which he'll share what he's learned.

Episode tracklist: All tracks by Cris

Resident Evil 7, Biohazard: So Close Yet So far

God of War: Zeus' Wrath Divine

Resident Evil 7: Apprehension, The Beast

The Long Dark: Forlorn

Resident Evil 7: Not Over Yet

Credit Top Dollar PR
Cris Velasco

Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
