Music Respawn! Cris Velasco Scores Resident Evil 7 With Piano, Strings & Beehives

Cris Velasco has earned a reputation for writing some really terrifying music, and that landed him a spot on the team composing the soundtrack for Resident Evil 7. Cris and I talked about what makes music scary, and how he created his horrifying cues for RE7, using a sound library that included strings, vocals, and buzzing beehives!

It took seven long years for Cris to land his first important composing gig, scoring a game version of Battlestar Galactica, so he wants to help the next generation of composers get their careers off to a great start with a workshop this summer in which he'll share what he's learned.

Episode tracklist: All tracks by Cris

Resident Evil 7, Biohazard: So Close Yet So far

God of War: Zeus' Wrath Divine

Resident Evil 7: Apprehension, The Beast

The Long Dark: Forlorn

Resident Evil 7: Not Over Yet

