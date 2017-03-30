Music Respawn! Cris Velasco Scores Resident Evil 7 With Piano, Strings & Beehives
Cris Velasco has earned a reputation for writing some really terrifying music, and that landed him a spot on the team composing the soundtrack for Resident Evil 7. Cris and I talked about what makes music scary, and how he created his horrifying cues for RE7, using a sound library that included strings, vocals, and buzzing beehives!
It took seven long years for Cris to land his first important composing gig, scoring a game version of Battlestar Galactica, so he wants to help the next generation of composers get their careers off to a great start with a workshop this summer in which he'll share what he's learned.
Episode tracklist: All tracks by Cris
Resident Evil 7, Biohazard: So Close Yet So far
God of War: Zeus' Wrath Divine
Resident Evil 7: Apprehension, The Beast
The Long Dark: Forlorn
Resident Evil 7: Not Over Yet
Follow Cris on Twitter
Follow Kate on Twitter
Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR