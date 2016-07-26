Respawn! Yes, Jason Graves DOES Have a Mellow Side

"Relaxing" isn't the first word that comes to mind when you listen to Jason Graves' award-winning scores, including his visceral music for Far Cry Primal, The Order 1886, and of course, the terrifying Dead Space series. The developers of Farlands, a launch title for Oculus Rift, asked Jason for a playful score to help create the mood as you're discovering and interacting with all kinds of exotic, quirky creatures on a distant planet.

As you'll hear in our conversation, Jason found writing this OST a surprising change of pace:

Here's a glimpse of some of the amazing creatures you'll discover in Farlands:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWEqMxCx7Is"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWEqMxCx7Is

Credit Top Dollar PR Jason in his studio

Always on the hunt for unique sounds for his music, Jason used his performances of plucked instruments, including harp and mandolin, but that indefinable ringing sound actually comes from mixing bowls and wine glasses!

The soundtrack for Farlands is available on iTunes and Bandcamp:

Episode tracklist:

Jason Graves: Farlands:

Molecular Cloud

Luminocity

Celestial Sphere

Lunar Eclipse

Flare

Follow Jason on Twitter @jgmusic

Follow Kate on Twitter

Production assistance from Sam Roberts