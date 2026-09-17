New CT laws on data privacy and AI take effect next month

Several laws related to data privacy, AI, and other technology will take effect in Connecticut next month.

Laws include regulations on artificial intelligence in the workplace, AI chatbots and expansion of data privacy protections. Attorney General William Tong said the Artificial Intelligence Responsibility and Transparency Act (CART Act) is one of several laws going into effect October 1, 2026.

“The concern is extraordinarily high. So I just want everyone to know that we are focused on the dangers of AI and we are rushing to confront them,” Tong said.

Laws on artificial intelligence specifically outline regulations on AI chatbots as they relate to minors. Companies must create a system to detect and address when a minor mentions self-harm, substance abuse, or eating disorders. It also outlines restrictions for minors with regard to sexual or romantic interactions with minors.

“Big Tech is saying it themselves—they are in a warp-speed arms race to deploy ever more powerful, profitable and capable technology. They know what they are doing is reckless and potentially catastrophic and they aren’t stopping,” Tong said.

The CART Act also establishes requirements for businesses using Artificial Intelligence technology. Under the new law, employers must provide written notice when AI is used to make decisions that impact terms, privileges, or conditions of employment. It also prohibits AI use that discriminates against employees, which would violate the Connecticut Fair Employment Practices Act.

Tong said his office is working with state leaders to respond to new technologies by establishing safeguards. He said Connecticut is doing everything we can to protect online safety for all ages through legislation and litigation.

Maroney, co-chair of the General Law Committee, has led the charge to pass these laws. Maroney said the laws were necessary to address current risks, but he hopes Connecticut can be at the forefront of AI legislation in the future.

“It shouldn't have been necessary for us to do this, but we have to prevent the chatbots from leading children into sexually explicit conversations or inappropriate relationships,” Maroney said.

The new laws also expand data privacy protections, including restrictions on facial recognition technology, genetic data, and surveillance pricing. Tong said Connecticut is already a leader in personal data privacy protections. The laws are additions to the existing Connecticut Data Privacy Act (CTDPA).

Now, there will be limits on surveillance pricing. This is when businesses use a customer's personal data to set a specific price. Businesses that use facial recognition technology must post clear signage that it's being used. There have also been changes for Direct-to-Consumer Testing Companies that collect consumers’ genetic data.

Laws expand consumer data deletion rights. Consumers can see whether companies have profiles on them generated from publicly available information. It also bans the sale of consumers’ precise geolocation data. Tong said the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection will create a data broker registry. Data brokers must register by January 1, 2027.

“Next year…We’re going to make it easier for residents to access their rights for deletion,” Maroney said. “We will be creating a website where you can go in and say where all the data brokers need to delete your information.”