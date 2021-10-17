-
Police department data shows an increase in motor vehicle crime and a drop in accidents and traffic violations near Hartford, Connecticut, last year.The…
Educators and other mandated reporters of child abuse attribute a decline in Child Protective Services reports in 2020 to fewer children being in schools…
A new study shows that COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on women and girls in Connecticut.A report from the Connecticut Collective for Women &…
Connecticut officials anticipate the largest number of voters in state history to cast ballots in next Tuesday’s election. The state now has 2.3 million…
Active voter registration increased almost everywhere in Connecticut over the past four years. The Secretary of the State said this week that…