Sen. Murphy faces backlash for 'sarcastic' social media post about Iran

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) is facing backlash for a message he said was meant to be sarcastic that was posted on social media in response to the war in Iran.

Murphy was reacting to the news that at least 26 Iranian ships had gotten past the U.S. military’s blockade in the waters around Iran. He wrote one word on X : “awesome.”

@ChrisMurphyCT/X / Screenshot

The post has more than 12,000 replies. Republicans and right-leaning media like Fox and the New York Post called Murphy a traitor and said he was entering treason territory.

“Senate Democrats are expected to disagree with Republicans,” the U.S. Senate GOP account replied. “But cheering for our enemy, especially for a regime that has killed so many American citizens, is beyond the pale. Democrats in Congress ought to condemn this disgusting remark.”

“These people are sick,” the White House rapid response account said.

Hours later, Murphy posted that it was meant to be sarcasm.

“Obviously, Trump’s bungled mismanagement of this war is not 'awesome,” Murphy said. “As I have said a million times here, it’s a disaster, and he should end the war immediately. My tweet was something called 'sarcasm.'"

Murphy was defended by former U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican who regularly opposes President Donald Trump (R).

The widespread attention comes as Murphy continues to be one of Congress's loudest anti-Trump advocates.

Murphy introduced a war powers resolution in the Senate in an attempt to limit President Trump’s ability to strike Iran several weeks ago. It failed along party lines.